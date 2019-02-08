Home Cities Vijayawada

Cyber Shikshaa to make women industry-ready professionals

The initiative is a skilling programme in cybersecurity for underserved women.

Published: 08th February 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Computer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) has joined hands with Microsoft and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to roll out ‘Cyber Shikshaa’ initiative in Vijayawada.

According to APITA CEO Bhaskar Reddy, the programme, which is being implemented in other States, aims to train women from science and engineering background between the age group of 20-27 years for a career in cybersecurity. 

Speaking of the initiative, Manju Dhasmana, Director, Philanthropies, Microsoft India, said, “This partnership with APITA will play a pivotal role in providing a fillip to the cybersecurity skill-building efforts aimed at underserved women from Vijayawada.

Cyber Shikshaa’s endeavour is aimed at preparing a pool of industry-ready women professionals that contribute significantly to the country’s agenda of safeguarding its cyber frontiers.” Interested candidates can visit http://bit.ly/cybershiksha for registration. The programme will also provide placement assistance.

