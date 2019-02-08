Home Cities Vijayawada

Government whip forces amendments to BC Sub-Plan Bill

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The penultimate day of the last session of AP Legislative Assembly witnessed interesting scenes with Government Whip Kuna Ravi Kumar raising serious objections to the Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Bill.

When TDP MLAs T Sravan Kumar, Gadde Rammohan and others supported Ravi Kumar’s argument, the government came up with some amendments to the Bill.

Though BC Welfare Minister K Atchannaidu, who introduced the Bill, tried to get the nod of the House by saying that funds will be spent as per the ratio of population, apart from the Government Whip and other ruling party members sought clarity on allocation of funds for its implementation.

Soon after Atchannaidu introduced the Bill in the Assembly on Thursday, Ravi Kumar wanted to know whether allocation for the BC Sub-Plan will be made on the basis of population or existing reservation. As BC population in the State is more than 50 per cent of the total and with 27 per cent reservation for them, it is better for the government to clarify on which basis the funds will be allocated for the implementation of the sub-plan, he said.

Though the minister said the funds will be spent on the basis of mandal and district-wise population, the Government Whip, wanted him to mention the budgetary allocation for the sub-plant by taking State as a unit.Labour Minister Pithani Satyanarayana tried to put an end to the discussion and said allocation will be made as per population as mentioned in the Bill and urged the Whip and other ruling TDP members to give their nod to it. At this juncture, Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao felt that when some of the members raised an objection, it’s better to go ahead with the Bill only after giving clarification.

CM unhappy with whip’s behaviour

BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju opined that it would be better to defer the Bill to another day to give necessary clarity. Later, Atchannaidu promised to come up with the Bill on Friday to give clarity on the issues raised by some of the members. However, after the passage of some more bills, the government once again brought the Bill back for discussion with proper amendments and the House passed it.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed displeasure over the manner in which Ravi Kumar confronted Atchannaidu on the floor of the House and summoned both of them to his chambers in the Assembly. It is learnt that Naidu asked Ravi Kumar to settle his differences with the minister, if any, outside the Assembly and not on the floor of the House. Both Ravi Kumar and Atchannaidu hail from Srikakulam district.

Kapu quota Bill gets nod

The Assembly passed the AP economically weaker sections of citizens (reservation of seats in educational institutions and posts in public services under the State for Kapus)Bill 

