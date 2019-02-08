Gunadala decked up for Mary Matha fest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The holy shrine of Mary Matha at Gunadala has been decked up for the three-day annual festival beginning from Saturday. The festival is considered one of the biggest events of the Roman Catholic Mission in the southern states, second only to the one at Velankanni in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Bishop of the Vijayawada Diocese Rev. T Raja Rao said that the festival, introduced in 1923 by Italian missionary Fr Pezzoni, turned into a major event for the Christians over the years. This year the festival, which began with nine-day prayers on January 31, will continue till February 11. He said that additional facilities were developed at the holy shrine for the convenience of pilgrims and Holy Mass would be celebrated on all the three days of the festival.

‘’We are expecting around 10 lakh devotees to throng the hill shrine to offer special prayers to the presiding deity. The number is likely to increase on February 10, which is considered an auspicious day. We are making every effort to provide 24/7 drinking water supply and night accommodation to pilgrims,” Raja Rao said.

Meanwhile, the VMC, APSRTC and SCR officials have made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims visiting the shrine. The District Medical and Health department also has deputed temporary health teams. City police department has deployed its personnel atop the hillock, at the Bishop Grassi School and along Eluru Road to monitor the movement of the pilgrims.