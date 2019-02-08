Modi to announce  Kadapa steel plant at Guntur public meet?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The last time Narendra Modi visited Guntur as the prime ministerial candidate in May, 2014, he promised to turn the State into ‘Swarnim Andhra’. Besides promising to be a pillar of support to AP, he, along with TDP and Jana Sena, assured development of the State. While the fulfilment, or otherwise, of the promises made has become the pertinent point of debate between the BJP and the other parties, all eyes are on Modi’s visit — his maiden as the Prime Minister and after the break-up with the TDP — scheduled on February 10, expecting that he will make some major announcements.

While the BJP State unit said that there were no clear indications regarding announcement, it is learnt that the PM is likely to make an announcement regarding Integrated Steel Plant proposed at Kadapa as a part of the AP Reorganisation Act. It maybe recalled that TDP government had laid the foundation of the steel plant in December last year, alleging that the Centre was not approving the project.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior leader did not rule out the possibility. “We don’t have any explicit indication of the PM making any announcements. In all the States which are considered growth states for the BJP, the PM will make 2-3 visits before the end of February. Since AP is one such State, it will be a political meeting. So, official announcements are unlikely. But, nothing can be ruled out.”

A positive announcement with regard to the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone may also be made in one of the two meetings, the source added. The PM, after the public address at the grounds near Etkuru Junction in Guntur, will once again visit the State before the end of February. He will address the second public meeting in Vizag.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the PM’s address will mostly revolve around the Central assistance extended to the State in the last four-and-a-half years. “We have implemented 85 per cent of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. But, the ruling TDP government, while availing all the assistance, has been projecting us as culprits. PM Modi’s visits are aimed at effectively countering this,” he said.

In fact, the political tides are against the saffron party, which is being attacked by almost all the political parties for allegedly betraying the State by not according Special Category Status (SCS). The State BJP unit expects that the PM’s visit would turn the tables politically and boost its prospects ahead of the elections.

Three projects

Prior to the public meeting in Guntur, the Prime Minister will participate in foundation-laying and inauguration ceremonies of three projects.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for setting up of BPCL’s coastal terminal at Krishnapatnam. Later, he will dedicate to the nation ONGC’s Vashishta and S1 gas fields located in the Krishna-Godavari Offshore Basin, and Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd- Visakhapatnam’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility