Raghuveera applies for Kalyandurg seat in Anantapur

Published: 08th February 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 08:42 AM

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The candidate selection process in the Congress state unit for the upcoming Assembly and general elections has commenced on Thursday with receipt of applications from ticket aspirants. On the first day, 204 applications were received for Assembly seats and 34 for Lok Sabha seats. 

The party has decided to contest all the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Parliament seats on its own. Applications from the aspirants will be received until February 10. APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy submitted his application for contesting from Kalyandurg Assembly constituency in Anantapur district. Reddy said the applications will be collected by the District Congress Committees and forwarded to PCC, which, in turn, will send them to the AICC after scrutiny.

 “To take the message to the masses that SCS is possible only with Congress government at the Centre, we will take out Prateyka Hoda Bharosa Yatra and hold meetings in 25 Lok Sabha segments. We have invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka to attend a couple of meetings and they have agreed,” he said. 

