State govt releases Rs 250 crore for AgriGold scam victims  

VIJAYAWADA: Giving the much-needed respite to nearly seven lakh depositors of AgriGold, the State government has decided to release `250 crore for those who deposited less than `10,000 with the scam-hit company. However, the amount will be disbursed only to AgriGold victims of Andhra Pradesh. The Home Department issued GO MS No 31 on Thursday in this regard.

The move benefiting the AgriGold victims came ahead of general elections. The Opposition YSR Congress has also intensified its agitation seeking aid for AgriGold victims. About 32 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Telangana were hit by the AgriGold scam.

The State government had come under severe criticism for delaying the process of auctioning the attached properties of AgriGold to disburse the accrued sum to the depositors. The decision to pay the sum to AgriGold victims who deposited less than `10,000, was taken to avoid delay as the distribution of money accrued from the auction of AgriGold properties is a time-consuming process.

Sanctioning `250 crore, the GO stated that the amount is subject to reimbursement from the money accrued through the auction of AgriGold properties. The Advocate General will apprise the High Court about the decision of the State government and obtain necessary orders so that payment can be made only to the genuine AgriGold depositors. Steps will also be initiated to speed up the process of auction of AgriGold properties, which is being monitored by the court.

Samaikyandhra, SCS agitators get relief

The government issued an order on Thursday withdrawing cases registered before 2014 against those who had participated in agitations for Samaikyandhra. Similarly, cases against those who agitated for SCS were dropped.

ACAWA prez attributes decision to long struggle

Welcoming the decision, AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao attributed it to their four years relentless struggle seeking justice to the victims.

“The decision is historic. Never before, the government has sanctioned funds to help the victims of a scam-hit private company. Our efforts have paid off,” he said.

The State Cabinet had taken the decision after holding talks with Nageswara Rao, who went on an indefinite fast on December 29, 2018, seeking justice to AgriGold victims. AgriGold Group of companies were started by Avva Venkata Rama Rao and others in Vijayawada in 1995. The group collected huge deposits from people by offering high-interest rate or registering a piece of land in lieu of interest. Deposits worth `6,380 crore were collected from 32 lakh people. However, the AgriGold Group had failed to repay the amount with interest to its depositors on maturity. It did not even register the land in the name of depositors as promised.

The company had also defaulted to the tune of `500 crore to various banks. Further, cheques issued by the group of companies for `700 crore, had bounced. AgriGold scam created widespread panic and distress among the depositors as many of them deposited their entire life savings with the company with the hope of getting a high-interest rate. Based on complaints from depositors, cases were registered against the

AgriGold Group cases were transferred to CID, which is probing the scam now.