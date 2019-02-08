Throw YSRC into Bay of Bengal: N Chandrababu Naidu to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called upon the people of Bandar to throw YSR Congress party (YSRCP) into the Bay of Bengal, as it is hindering the development of the region and their better future. “If that ‘kodi kathi drama party’ is encouraged, even if we lose one MLA seat to it, everyone will suffer.

It will be like insulting ourselves and blocking the development of the State.

Hence, you all should make sure that YSRC candidates lose even their deposits in the coming elections,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Mekavanipalem of Machilipatnam mandal of Krishna district, after laying the foundation stone for Machilipatnam Port works and unveiling the plaque to mark the occasion.

Taking offence at being described as an ‘ox’ by Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he asked the gathering who the ox is. “Are you not angry? I have helped you all and worked hard for your welfare. They are making such comments out of jealousy. There are 95 lakh DWCRA sisters and 55 pension beneficiaries, that is, 1.5 crore families. See that the YSRC will not even get its deposits in the elections,” he asked.

While describing the TDP as the byword for welfare, Naidu said there is an Opposition in the State, which neither comes to the Assembly nor attends Parliament but creates obstacles in the path of development. “Do we need such an Opposition?” he questioned. Reiterating that the TDP has always stood for the ‘self-respect’ of Telugus and will never compromise on the rights and interests of the State, the TDP chief said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi did injustice to AP by not fulfilling the promises made by him, the TDP was the only party which confronted him.

“I am fighting for your future. In spite of non-cooperation from the Centre, we are striving for development of the State in every sphere,” he said. Stating that the Centre is engaging in vindictive politics by orchestrating I-T and ED raids on BJP’s political opponents, the Chief Minister said there is a party, which, instead of confronting the Centre, is pledging the interest of the State for political mileage.

“Now, KCR too joined those ‘critics’. He speaks as if he has dropped from the heavens. Everyone knows his history,” he said while calling upon people to teach a fitting lesson to the YSRC. He claimed that he is not criticising the YSRC chief for the sake of criticism but only stating facts. Even the NIA, which investigated ‘the airport attack’ case, infringing upon the rights of the State, has also reported that purpose of that incident was publicity, he added.

‘Machilipatnam port gateway to prosperity’

Elaborating upon the TDP government’s welfare and development works for various sections, Naidu said it is time for the people to do their duty - ‘Stand by the TDP in the elections’. Describing Machilipatnam port as a gateway for prosperity, the Chief Minister said it was vital for the economic development of not only the Machilipatnam region, but also Amaravati.

“Port-based development will put an end to migration from the region and encourage migration to the region,” he explained. Naidu was all praise for Navayuga Engineering Limited, which he said will complete the port in two years and create more jobs in the process. He also praised District Collector B Lakshmikantham and local legislators and MP for pushing the district to top spot in several aspects.