Throw YSRC into Bay of Bengal: Naidu to people

It will be no different from insulting self and shunning the development and future prospects.

08th February 2019

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called upon people of Bandar to throw YSR Congress party into the Bay of Bengal, as it is posing obstacles to the development of the region and their better future.  “If that ‘Kodi Kathi Drama Party’ is encouraged, even if we lost one MLA seat to that party, everyone will suffer.

It will be no different from insulting self and shunning the development and future prospects. Hence, you all ensure that YSRC candidates even lose their deposits in the coming elections,” he said, while addressing a public meeting at Mekavanipalem of Machilipatnam mandal of Krishna district, after laying the foundation stone for Machilipatnam Port works and unveiling the plaque.

Taking offense at being described as an ‘ox’ by Jagan, he asked the gathering who is ox. “Are you not angry? I have helped you all and worked hard for your welfare. They are making such comments out of jealousy.  See that the YSRC will not even get its deposits in the elections,” he asked. While describing the TDP as the byword for welfare, Naidu said there is an Opposition in the State, which neither comes to the Assembly nor attends Parliament but creates obstacles for development.

