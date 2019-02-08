Woman attempts suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over the alleged harassment by her in-laws, a married woman attempted suicide by dousing herself with petrol at Nandigama in Krishna district on Thursday. According to Nandigama police, the victim was identified as Lakshmi and her husband died a year ago.​

Since then, the in-laws of Lakshmi, have been harassing her. They also asked Lakshmi to go to her parent’s house. Unable to bear the harassment, the woman took the extreme step on Thursday. On hearing her cries, alert locals prevented the woman from immolating self. Later, the cops spoke to the in-laws of Lakshmi and asked them to take good care of their daughter-in-law.