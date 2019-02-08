YSRC protests ‘false’ cases filed against party leaders in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed briefly at Mylavaram Police Station in Krishna district on Thursday, when followers of YSR Congress Mylavaram Assembly constituency convenor Vasantha Krishna Prasad staged a demonstration opposing ‘illegal cases’ registered against them by police at the behest of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

On Wednesday, G Konduru police filed a case under Sections 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 171 (E) r/w 190 (punishment for bribery) of IPC against Maganti Venkata Rama Rao for allegedly bribing sub-inspector Ashfaq. The followers alleged that TDP leaders were attempting to politically target them and decided to a lodge a complaint with DGP RP Thakur.

Irked by the police case, Rama Rao along with his followers reached the police station. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that a constable called him to inform him that a case had been registered against him. “I approached G Konduru police to gather the details regarding the case registered against me and stayed for three minutes on the station’s premises.

That was when I saw the circle inspector speaking over phone and leaving the police station. Initially, I went to G Konduru and later to Mylavaram police station. If I had carried any cash bag with me, it would have been captured by the CCTVs there. Why the constables there remained silent if they had seen me carrying any bag,” he questioned.

Vasanta Krishna Prasad stated that Rama Rao was receiving treatment at hospital and the police deliberately booked a case against him. “We demand withdrawal of the cases registered against us and the officials concerned should tender an apology for their actions. The brain behind the filing of these fake cases is Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and he should be punished,’’ said the YSRC leader.