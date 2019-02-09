Home Cities Vijayawada

20% interim relief for government staff

Ahead of the elections, the State government showered sops on employees by announcing 20 per cent interim relief.

Published: 09th February 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the elections, the State government showered sops on employees by announcing 20 per cent interim relief.

The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday evening and took a decision to this effect. The interim relief will be given to employees with retrospective effect from July 1, 2018 and the arrears will be paid from June 2019.

As the election schedule may be released at any time, the State government intensified its efforts to clear the pending issues. Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet to media persons, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the Cabinet approved a minimum time scale to all contract workers in the education department.

Except Dearness Allowance, wages will be paid for 12 months to all employees with a 10-day break a year. Maternity leave will also be provided to women employees working on a contract basis.

On refunding deposits to AgriGold victims, the Cabinet decided to take up the task as per the directions of the High Court in the first week of April. The State government came forward to pay `250 crore to provide relief to the AgriGold victims and the proposal received the High Court green signal. The Cabinet also took note of the HC’s praise for the decision.

After discussing the Vaikuntapuram barrage and lift irrigation scheme, the Cabinet decided to award the works to those who submit the lowest bid. The government embarked on the project keeping in view the future drinking water needs of Amaravati and decided to construct a barrage at Vaikuntapuram 23 km upstream of Prakasam Barrage and 60 km downstream of Pulichintala project.

The barrage will come up in a length of 3.068 km at an estimated cost of `3,278.60 crore in three years.
Though tenders have been invited for the project in the past, bidders have not shown interest citing the rate offered by the government is not feasible. Against such backdrop, the State Cabinet decided to award the barrage works to those quoting the lowest bid.

Naidu to stage ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ at Parliament on Feb 11

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will organise ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ at Parliament in Delhi on February 11. Interestingly, a day before Naidu’s ‘deeksha’ in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Guntur. “As it was Parliament, which approved the unscientific division of the State that caused grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh, I will stage ‘deeksha’ in front of it demanding justice,” Naidu said.

Jagan to complain to Guv against ‘anomalies’ in electoral rolls

Opposition Leader and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon along with his party leaders. He will make a complaint to the Governor against ‘irregularities’ in electoral rolls and also misuse of power by the TDP regime in transfer and posting of police officers. Jagan earlier lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner of India in this regard.

Bogus votes will be deleted from rolls in 20 days, says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi has said the process of deleting bogus votes from the rolls will be completed in 15-20 days. Speaking after holding a meeting with representatives of political parties with regard to electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Friday, he said, “The process will take some time and we are also waiting for the requisite software from the Election Commission of India.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp