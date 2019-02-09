20% interim relief for government staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the elections, the State government showered sops on employees by announcing 20 per cent interim relief.

The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday evening and took a decision to this effect. The interim relief will be given to employees with retrospective effect from July 1, 2018 and the arrears will be paid from June 2019.

As the election schedule may be released at any time, the State government intensified its efforts to clear the pending issues. Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet to media persons, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the Cabinet approved a minimum time scale to all contract workers in the education department.

Except Dearness Allowance, wages will be paid for 12 months to all employees with a 10-day break a year. Maternity leave will also be provided to women employees working on a contract basis.

On refunding deposits to AgriGold victims, the Cabinet decided to take up the task as per the directions of the High Court in the first week of April. The State government came forward to pay `250 crore to provide relief to the AgriGold victims and the proposal received the High Court green signal. The Cabinet also took note of the HC’s praise for the decision.

After discussing the Vaikuntapuram barrage and lift irrigation scheme, the Cabinet decided to award the works to those who submit the lowest bid. The government embarked on the project keeping in view the future drinking water needs of Amaravati and decided to construct a barrage at Vaikuntapuram 23 km upstream of Prakasam Barrage and 60 km downstream of Pulichintala project.

The barrage will come up in a length of 3.068 km at an estimated cost of `3,278.60 crore in three years.

Though tenders have been invited for the project in the past, bidders have not shown interest citing the rate offered by the government is not feasible. Against such backdrop, the State Cabinet decided to award the barrage works to those quoting the lowest bid.

Naidu to stage ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ at Parliament on Feb 11

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will organise ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ at Parliament in Delhi on February 11. Interestingly, a day before Naidu’s ‘deeksha’ in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Guntur. “As it was Parliament, which approved the unscientific division of the State that caused grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh, I will stage ‘deeksha’ in front of it demanding justice,” Naidu said.

Jagan to complain to Guv against ‘anomalies’ in electoral rolls

Opposition Leader and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon along with his party leaders. He will make a complaint to the Governor against ‘irregularities’ in electoral rolls and also misuse of power by the TDP regime in transfer and posting of police officers. Jagan earlier lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner of India in this regard.

Bogus votes will be deleted from rolls in 20 days, says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi has said the process of deleting bogus votes from the rolls will be completed in 15-20 days. Speaking after holding a meeting with representatives of political parties with regard to electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Friday, he said, “The process will take some time and we are also waiting for the requisite software from the Election Commission of India.”