AP NRI cell receives 104 cases in 4 months

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 104 cases were registered with AP NRI Grievance Redressal Cell from September to December last year, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur said.While participating in the mid-term review meet of AP Investment Safety and Security Cell and AP NRI Grievance Redressal Cell organised by Crime Investigation Department at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday,

Thakur explained the majority of the registered cases were related to cheating (38) and marital disputes (18). Others were related to visa and immigration issues, protection of family members living alone in India, money disputes and objectionable contents shared on social media. He added that 18 cases, including nine cheating and two cheating cases, were registered with the cell in this year’s January alone. The DGP said 19 of the cases registered in 2018 were resolved.

On the occasion, AP CID Director General Amit Garg gave a presentation on the status of the cases under the presence of AP Non Resident Telugu (NRT) president Vemuri Ravi.“On an average, 25 cases are being registered every month and every complaint is being attended by an SP rank officer. USA tops the list with 39 cases, followed by 32 cases from Middle East and six from South Asia. These cases pertain to cheating by a travel agent or a recruiting agent and visa issues of students,” he said. “Soon after receiving such information, the officials here conduct profiling on agents operating in the State and initiate necessary action against them.”

The cell was established on September 12 last year with the help of APNRT and other organisations to instil confidence among domestic and foreign investors regarding speedy redressal of their problems.

Efforts underway to help students stuck in US

AP NRT President Vemuri Ravi said measures were being taken for the release of Telugu students detained in USA for alleged violation of immigration rules. Ravi said 10 students, who accepted for voluntary deportation, were released from the California detention centre last week; this week, six students were released on bail and two more students would be released on February 11. “At present, the cases are not swiftly reaching the judge due to federal court crisis,” he added.