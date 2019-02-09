Home Cities Vijayawada

AP NRI cell receives 104 cases in 4 months

As many as 104 cases were registered with AP NRI Grievance Redressal Cell from September to December last year, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur said.

Published: 09th February 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for cheating.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 104 cases were registered with AP NRI Grievance Redressal Cell from September to December last year, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur said.While participating in the mid-term review meet of AP Investment Safety and Security Cell and AP NRI Grievance Redressal Cell organised by Crime Investigation Department at Police Headquarters in  Mangalagiri on Friday,

Thakur explained the majority of the registered cases were related to cheating (38) and marital disputes (18). Others were related to visa and immigration issues, protection of family members living alone in India, money disputes and objectionable contents shared on social media. He added that 18 cases, including nine cheating and two cheating cases, were registered with the cell in this year’s January alone. The DGP said 19 of the cases registered in 2018 were resolved.

On the occasion, AP CID Director General Amit Garg gave a presentation on the status of the cases under the presence of AP Non Resident Telugu (NRT) president Vemuri Ravi.“On an average, 25 cases are being registered every month and every complaint is being attended by an SP rank officer. USA tops the list with 39 cases, followed by 32 cases from Middle East and six from South Asia. These cases pertain to cheating by a travel agent or a recruiting agent and visa issues of students,” he said. “Soon after receiving such information, the officials here conduct profiling on agents operating in the State and initiate necessary action against them.”

The cell was established on September 12 last year with the help of APNRT and other organisations to instil confidence among domestic and foreign investors regarding speedy redressal of their problems.

Efforts underway to help students stuck in US

AP NRT President Vemuri Ravi said measures were being taken for the release of Telugu students detained in USA for alleged violation of immigration rules. Ravi said 10 students, who accepted for voluntary deportation, were released from the California detention centre last week; this week, six students were released on bail and two more students would be released on February 11. “At present, the cases are not swiftly reaching the judge due to federal court crisis,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp