BJP objects to remarks against Modi by Naidu

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, BJP national general secretary Y Satya Kumar lashed out at the Chief Minister and his MLAs.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking objection to remarks made against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his partymen, BJP leaders wondered ned what right did the ruling TDP have to ‘obstruct’ the PM’s programme.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, BJP national general secretary Y Satya Kumar lashed out at the Chief Minister and his MLAs.

“Why will they obstruct the PM’s visit? Are they going to obstruct the proceedings because Narendra Modi ensured that more developmental funds were given to the State, and because almost all the Central institutions promised as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 were sanctioned in four years? Instead of submitting the accounts of the Central funds spent, the TDP is making baseless allegations against us,” he said. He said that the TDP government was misusing public money by spending it on fake ‘deekshas’.

“Naidu is wasting public money once again by staging a fake protests in New Delhi next week,” Satya Kumar added. Earlier in the day, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana also slammed the TDP supremo and the Chief Minister for playing ‘cheap tricks’ in the AgriGold issue. “We demand the government to bail out all the depositors by freeing the properties taken over by the TDP members, but Naidu has once again taken a U-turn by announcing a token `250 crore,” Kanna tweeted.

