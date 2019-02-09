Cage culture of Tilapia on pilot basis

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to boost the cage culture of Tilapia farming in the State, the Water Resources department has agreed in-principle to accord permission to take up the project in the reservoirs in AP. The officials from the fisheries department said the project will initially be rolled out on a pilot basis at Madduvalasa Reservoir in Srikakulam district and later would be scaled up to other areas.

The project was undertaken as part of a MoU signed with the USA-based Fishin’ Company, which had entered into a pact with the State government in September last year to produce the targeted 1.7 metric tonnes of Tilapia annually, the officials added. Tilapia, also known as Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT), is a fast-growing, high-yielding and value buy variety of fish across the globe. “We received an in-principle approval from the Water Resources department to take up the project in Madduvalasa Reservoir,” an official said.