CEO: Bogus votes will be weeded out in 20 days

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi said said here on Friday that the process of eliminating bogus votes would be completed in 15 to 20 days time.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:17 AM

EVM, Voting

Electronic Voting Machines used for voting (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi said here on Friday that the process of eliminating bogus votes would be completed in 15 to 20 days time. Speaking to media persons after a meeting with representatives of political parties with regard to electronic voting machines (EVMs) and election process, he said there were several complaints regarding bogus votes and the data of voters was being verified at field level. “The process will take some time and we are waiting for the software from the Election Commission of India,” he explained.

The CEO clarified that since the final voter list was published on January 11, there were no additions or deletions to it. “As of now, there are 3.69 crore voters and another nine lakh applications are being scrutinised. Out of those applications, 7.36 lakh are new voters and the scrutiny by booth level officers in the presence of the representatives of political parties will be wrapped up in 10 days,” he added.

Dwivedi said elaborate arrangements, including wheelchairs for differently-abled, are being made at 45,920 polling booths.  “Most importantly, to eliminate long queues, we have decided to introduce token system. The system was followed during elections in MP, which saw an increase in voting percentage,” he said.

