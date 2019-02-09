Civic body to develop 60 modern bus shelters in Vijayawada at Rs 3 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide better amenities to the public, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has started modernising 60 bus shelters on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Eluru Road and the NH stretch between Ramavarappadu Ring and Benz Circle under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

According to VMC officials, the poor condition of bus shelters in the city and its suburbs has become a cause of concern for commuters. At several locations, shelters are not maintained properly and lack hygiene. Stray dogs and cattle roaming around the bus shelters also vex the commuters.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, VMC Superintendent Engineer (Projects) JV Ramakrishna said that the civic body has been executing the project as part of the Street Furniture Project, and Request for Proposal (RFP) for it was made a few months ago.

Advertising company Prakash Arts got the tender and it plans to develop bus shelters at an estimated cost of `3 crore. As part of modernisation, bus shelters will be equipped with facilities such as comfortable seating, electronic signs to display bus timings and routes, dustbins, public toilets, coffee vending machine, mobile charging units and a water kiosk, Ramakrishna said.

The firm entrusted with the project should complete it within a year of its commencement. In the first phase, around 25 bus shelters will be modernised by May and the remaining will be developed in a phased manner, he added.

More AC bus shelters to come up soon

When asked about whether VMC was planning to develop more air-conditioned bus shelters in the city, Ramakrishna said a team of officials, under the supervision of VMC commissioner J Nivas, conducted an inspection to identify suitable locations for it and decided to develop one near Benz Circle, another near Gannavaram Airport, and a third one at Ramavarappadu