CM to stage ‘deeksha’ in Delhi on Feb 11 as PM begins tour of State

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that he will organise ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ opposite Parliament in Delhi on February 11. Interestingly, a day before Naidu’s ‘deeksha’ in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Guntur, where he is expected to launch a scathing attack against the TDP government in the State.

“As it was Parliament, which approved the unscientific division of the State, caused grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh, I will stage ‘deeksha’ before Parliament demanding justice,” Naidu said.

Elaborating the Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Vision 2020 Version 2.0 2019-2024 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday, Naidu said that Telugus will never accept defeat and continue to fight until the goal was achieved.

Taking exception to Modi levelling charges of corruption against Opposition parties, Naidu alleged that in the Rafale deal the Centre hid some details from the Supreme Court regarding the deal; “these were meant to benefit a person of the PM’s choice”.

Asserting that his government succeeded in implementing welfare and development schemes despite facing bifurcation troubles, an irresponsible Opposition in the State and non-cooperation from the Centre, Naidu said, “What right did Modi have to visit the State after rubbing salt in the State’s wounds.”

Making it clear that his government took every initiative to create a corrupt-free society, Naidu said the introduction of g `2,000 currency notes will only lead to corruption.

Taking a dig at YSRC, he alleged that without attending the Assembly, the Opposition left the warfield. “They have no right to take wages without attending the House. Was it not misuse of public money?” Naidu asked.

On development of the capital city, he said Amaravati is slowly taking shape and hoped that it will emerge as one of the top five global cities. Naidu said the response of people towards booking flats in HappyNest project shows that they trust the government.

Stating that the government has decided to spend 33 per cent of the budget on Backward Classes (BCs), he said social security pensions and unemployment dole benefit around 60 lakh people in the State.

Earlier in the day, Naidu directed MPs and MLAs to work hard and make the ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ a success. He was in a teleconference with TDP leaders.

The Chief Minister asked all the concerned to invite all political parties and organisations, including the Opposition, to the event.