Doctor accused of kidnapping newborn in machilipatnam

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old woman accused a doctor of a private hospital of kidnapping her baby in Machilipatnam town on Friday.“The complainant was identified as Chinnam Kanaka Durga, a disabled woman from Satrapalem village under Bandar mandal. During our preliminary investigation, Kanaka Durga claimed that her newborn baby boy went missing in the morning from the hospital,” said Machilipatnam police.

The doctor, Vani Kusuma, who was also questioned by the police over the issue, claimed that the woman had not given birth at all and that she underwent surgery to get a cyst removed from her uterus. During the investigation, the police could not find any medical records to prove that the woman underwent surgery to get a cyst removed from her uterus. Upon receiving the information, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials Ramadevi and Ramalakshmi reached the spot and began inquiring into the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members of Kanaka Durga claimed that she had an extramarital affair with her sister’s husband and got pregnant with his baby. They further claim that she gave birth to a baby boy on February 3, and they saw him in his cradle till Friday morning. A missing persons report has been filed by Machilipatnam police and investigation has begun.

Relatives support woman’s narrative

