Home Cities Vijayawada

Doctor accused of kidnapping newborn in machilipatnam

A 35-year-old woman accused a doctor of a private hospital of kidnapping her baby in Machilipatnam town on Friday.

Published: 09th February 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old woman accused a doctor of a private hospital of kidnapping her baby in Machilipatnam town on Friday.“The complainant was identified as Chinnam Kanaka Durga, a disabled woman from Satrapalem village under Bandar mandal. During our preliminary investigation, Kanaka Durga claimed that her newborn baby boy went missing in the morning from the hospital,” said Machilipatnam police.

The doctor, Vani Kusuma, who was also questioned by the police over the issue, claimed that the woman had not given birth at all and that she underwent surgery to get a cyst removed from her uterus. During the investigation, the police could not find any medical records to prove that the woman underwent surgery to get a cyst removed from her uterus. Upon receiving the information, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials Ramadevi and Ramalakshmi reached the spot and began inquiring into the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members of Kanaka Durga claimed that she had an extramarital affair with her sister’s husband and got pregnant with his baby. They further claim that she gave birth to a baby boy on February 3, and they saw him in his cradle till Friday morning. A missing persons report has been filed by Machilipatnam police and investigation has begun.

Relatives support woman’s narrative

During the investigation, the police could not find any medical records to prove that the woman underwent any surgery. Upon receiving the information, Integrated Child Development Services officials reached the spot and began their inquiry. Meanwhile, the family members of Kanaka Durga claimed that she had an extramarital affair with her sister’s husband and got pregnant with his baby

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp