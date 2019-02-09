Don Bosco celebrates 36th anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Don Bosco Public School celebrated its 36th anniversary on the school premises here on February 6.MLA Gadde Ramamohan, MLC Buddha Venkanna and Deputy Education Officer K Ravi Kumar attended the programme. The MLA released the Art of Living book during the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said that if the students are motivated at school-level, they can excel in their careers. He asked the faculty to teach morals to students to enable them to become better citizens, he said.