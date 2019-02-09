Govt spent Rs 7 lakh cr during its tenure: FM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the State government has spent over `7 lakh crore on welfare and development during the tenure of this government.

Yanamala, who had introduced 11 budgets, said that there were no instances of any government spending the full allocation made in the budget. But this government has spent more than the funds allocated in the budget. He was addressing the Assembly before moving the Appropriation Bills for passage in the House.

Alleging that the Centre was making every attempt to trouble the State, he said the Centre, which owes `1.16 lakh crore to AP, has done injustice to the State without settling Schedule IX and X assets with Telangana, where the AP is due over `50,000 crore.

Similarly, the Central government is also not giving back the `43,000 crore seized by ED in the cases related to the YSRC chief and Leader of Opposition.