Housewarming ceremony for 4 lakh dwellings

VIJAYAWADA: Housewarming ceremony for four lakh houses constructed under ‘Housing for All’ scheme by the State government will be held en masse on February 9.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate 4,800 houses built under the NTR Nagar scheme at a cost of `356.13 crore in Nellore. The State government has created a history by inaugurating one lakh houses on the occasion of World Habitation Day in 2017 and again three lakh houses in a day in 2018. Now, another four lakh houses would be inaugurated on a single day on Saturday. Despite the financial crisis, the State is marching ahead in housing scheme with an aim that no eligible poor should be left without a permanent house, the Chief Minister said.

With an estimated cost of `80,000 crore, the current government aims to provide 30 lakh houses to the needy across the State. The government also claims to have successfully completed 8.7 lakh houses so far.

The entire unit cost in rural housing is provided in the form of subsidy, by increasing the same to seven times than the previous subsidy of `20,500/- and there is no beneficiary contribution. An additional amount of `500 crore (`25,000/- per house) was sanctioned to complete 2.13 lakh pending houses sanctioned during the previous government. An additional amount of `50,000 for each sanctioned house of SCs and `50,000 to `1,00,000 for each sanctioned house of STs is being released for those, who were sanctioned houses under NTR Rural Housing and PMAY (NTR-G) for 2016-17 and 2018-19.

The State government is planning to provide house sites to all the eligible beneficiaries and an amount of `500 crore is allocated for land acquisition during the budget this year. The government is giving priority to provide infrastructure facilities in NTR Housing layout colonies and an amount of `300 crore is being provided for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, who visited the housing project in Nellore along with Collector R Mutyala Raju and APTIDCO MD BM Diwan Mydeen explained that MAUD and APTIDCO have taken up NTR Nagar scheme, under which more than five lakh houses were sanctioned in the State.

Energy-efficient permanent houses to EWS

Addressing a teleconference with energy and municipal administration department officials here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the State government is providing energy-efficient permanent houses to economically weaker sections (EWS) under the NTR Nagar Housing Scheme. As part of the project, unique unbreakable polycarbonate diffuser and aluminum housing-based LED tube lights along with BEE 5-star rated fans and LED bulbs would be provided. “I am taking the responsibility of fulfilling the dreams of the poor. We are providing permanent houses on the lines of gated communities or residential community under the NTR Nagar scheme.