Judicial remand of accused extended

A discussion in this regard came up during the court proceedings and further arguments will be heard after February 22, he said.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Friday extended the judicial remand of J Srinivas Rao, accused in the knife attack on Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy up to February 22.

With this, the lawyers of Srinivas Rao have decided to file a bail petition with the NIA court on Monday. According to Matta Jayakar, advocate of Srinivas Rao, the judiciary expressed its displeasure at the case charge sheet and stories being published in various media about the attack on the Opposition leader.

As per Section 17 of NIA Act, the advocates should not disclose the court proceedings with any individual or organisation. A discussion in this regard came up during the court proceedings and further arguments will be heard after February 22, he said.

 

