KVP calls Naidu a chameleon, asks him to apologise to national leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao in a six-page open letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pulled him up for his ‘unwanted and unwarranted’ comments on leaders of various national parties during Rahul Gandhi’s Guntur meeting on June 4, 2017.

While welcoming the government’s decision to withdraw cases against those who agitated for special category status (SCS), he reminded the Chief Minister that it is time to apologise to national leaders, before his proposed ‘protest’ in Delhi.

In the letter, the Congress leader said that for the last four-and-a-half years, Congress and other parties have been staging agitations to remind the State government of its duty to take up the issue of SCS with the Centre. However, cases were foisted against the agitators.

“Now the State government has withdrawn the case, I on behalf of the people of the State thank the Chief Minister,” he said, while reminding that he had written a letter to the Chief Minister on September 23, 2018, requesting him to withdraw cases.

He thanked BR Ambedkar for making elections mandatory for every five years, which made political leaders approach people. “If not, Modi would not have remembered farmers and Chandrababu Naidu, who is better than a chameleon in changing colours, would not have remembered people,” he criticised.

Not mincing words, KVP criticised Naidu for giving nod to everything that was done by the BJP-led NDA government for four-and-a-half years, ignoring the agitations at home for special category status.

Elaborating on the relentless struggle of the Congress in the State for SCS and other provisions of AP Reorganisation Act including one crore signature campaign, letters from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh to the Prime Minister in March 2016 reminding the latter about SCS and other promises. “In March 2018, Congress Plenary also resolved to accord special category status to AP once it is voted to power at the Centre,” he said.

KVP also reminded about his own efforts through Private Member’s bill and the Congress issuing a whip to support the bill twice.