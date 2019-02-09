Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Malli Maname Ravali’ slogan rends the air on the final day of State Assembly

Likewise, some of the newly elected MLAs narrated their experiences and thanked the voters of their respective constituencies for sending them to Assembly.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By S Vishwanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the last day of the final session of the AP Legislative Assembly, enthusiastic TDP members stood up on their feet immediately after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concluded his final speech and raised slogans ‘Malli Maname Ravali’.

Earlier, the House witnessed some emotional and interesting incidents — some members announced this will be their last session, while some others expressed a desire to come back to the House by winning the ensuing elections.

Naidu, elucidated in detail about the vision document and told the MLAs to make a note of the document, which he said will ensure them success and hit the Centre and Opposition YSRC hard, appealed to people to give their blessings to the TDP going by the relentless efforts of his government for their welfare and development.

After Naidu assumed his seat, the TDP members stood up from their seats hailing his leadership and expressing their desire to see him as the chief minister for another tenure.

Earlier, former minister and BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas, who expressed satisfaction over contributing well both as minister and MLA,  announced that he will not contest in elections despite continuing in active politics.

Six-time TDP MLA Gouthu Syam Sunder Sivaji announced that it will be his last day in the House as he will not contest the ensuing election.

BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju thanked the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the people of his constituency for giving him the opportunity to serve his constituency and the State as an MLA.

Similarly, some MLAs expressed their desire to re-enter the House by winning the election. Thanking the Chief Minister for picking him for the post and also the floor leaders of all other parties for making his election unanimous, Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said despite being elected from a political party he always entered the House “as a priest entering the temple.”

Kodela said during his stint as the Speaker he was pained by two incidents — death of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao, who was gunned down by Maoists and the Opposition YSRC boycotting the Assembly for four sessions.

“As the attendance of all political parties will make the House lively, I appealed to them (YSRC) to come to the House. Though, some intellectuals I came across suggested to me about the provision to disqualify the MLAs failing to attend the House without genuine reason, I left it to the discretion of the members,” he said.

The Speaker expressed his desire to see Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the same seat in the House after elections and wished all the best to the members to win the hearts of people and to come to the House.

