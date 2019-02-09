National mgmt meet concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manus 2k19, a national-level management and cultural meet organised by the department of BBA of Andhra Loyola College, concluded on Friday.

Competitions such as young manager, human resources, business plan, stock market, business quiz and product launch were organised on the first day of the event. On the second day, informal events such as aviation, short film, treasure hunt, dance, word spell, Mr & Ms Manu and best out of waste, were held.

Participants from various colleges took part in the event for which Vekat Veeramachineni, CEO, VEDA Beverages Pvt Ltd and Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Mutyala Rao, were invited as the chief guests.