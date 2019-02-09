Home Cities Vijayawada

National mgmt meet concludes

Manus 2k19, a national-level management and cultural meet organised by department of BBA of Andhra Loyola College, concluded on Friday.

Published: 09th February 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Laptop

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manus 2k19, a national-level management and cultural meet organised by the department of BBA of Andhra Loyola College, concluded on Friday.

Competitions such as young manager, human resources, business plan, stock market, business quiz and product launch were organised on the first day of the event. On the second day, informal events such as aviation, short film, treasure hunt, dance, word spell, Mr & Ms Manu and best out of waste, were held.

Participants from various colleges took part in the event for which Vekat Veeramachineni, CEO, VEDA Beverages Pvt Ltd and Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Mutyala Rao, were invited as the chief guests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp