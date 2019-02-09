Home Cities Vijayawada

Padma Shri awardee enthrals audience

Special Chief Secretary NV Surendra Babu and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) MD A R Anuradha were invited to the three-day event as chief guests.

Artistes perform during Vijayawada Dance Fiesta at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance in city on Friday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The audience was awestruck with Padma Shree awardee and Bharatanatyam exponent Leela Samson’s performance at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance in Vijayawada on Friday. She performed at the Vijayawada Dance Fiesta organised by Kiran Mayuri Kala Nilayam in association with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The performance began with an invocation song, ‘Sarawasti Stuti’, by Kiranmayi Desaraju in Kuchipudi style, followed by Samson’s self-choreographed ‘Kalabhairava Ashtakam’, a Bharatanatyam piece in Raga Hamsadhwani and Tala Aadi. The second performance was ‘Athishaya Ragamalika Thalamalika’, composed by Saint Purandaradasa, and set to music by Rajkumar Bharathi. The performance depicted how Lord Krishna had danced on the hood of the serpent King Kaliya and was praised by the villagers for saving them. This was followed by Swamiye Azhaithodiva Ragamalika (Varnam) in Tala Adi, composed by KN Dhandayuthapani Pillai.

Other performances include Sthayi Sanchar, Ragam Jenjutti, Thalam Kanda Chapu, composed by Muthuswami Dikshitir; Ettuvanti Vade Vaadu (Padam), Ragam Nilambari, Talam Thisra Triputa, composed by Ksetrayya and Mayalaadi (Javali), Ragam Thodi, Talam Adi, composed by Ayvar. The performance concluded with the traditional Thillana, Ragam Madhuvanthi, Talam Adi, composed by Muthuswami Dikshitir. All the performances were choreographed by Leela Samson. Her disciples — Bhavanjan, Harikrishna, Radhe and Ashwini — also shared the stage with her.

“I am a Kuchipudi dancer and I have been performing for the past seven to eight years. I come here to watch almost all dance performances. Watching senior dancers perform is as important as learning and practising dance. I get to learn so much seeing dancers like Leelaji perform. I feel privileged to have witnessed her performance today,” said Manaswini, an audience.

Kuchipudi dancers will perform on the remaining days of the festival which will conclude on January 10.

