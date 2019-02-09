SCR to run special train from Kakinada to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, a one way special train will run between Kakinada Town and Hyderabad informed the SCR officials.

Train No. 07338 Kakinada Town - Hyderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 20:40 hrs on February 10, 2019 and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 08:25/08:30 on the next day and arrive Hyderabad at 08:55 hrs.

Enroute, this special train will also stop at Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla and Nalgonda stations. This special train will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

Trains to be stopped at RMV, MDUN temporarily

Train No. 77208/77201 Machilipatnam - Vij & Vij- Narasapur trains will stop for one minute will be stopped at Ramavarapadu and Madhuranagar railway stations from February 9 to 11 for Mary Matha Festival

Train No. 77208 Machilipatnam- Vij DEMU train will arrive/depart RMV at 05:18/05:19 hrs, arrive/depart MDUN at 05.24/05.25 hrs.

Train No. 77201 Vijayawada - Narasapur DEMU train will arrive/depart MDUN at 02:31/02:32 hrs, arrive/depart RMV at 02.35/02.36 hours