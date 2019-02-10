Home Cities Vijayawada

2nd model police station soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  AP Police Housing Board Chairperson K Nagula Meera, along with Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Vijayawada’s second model police station at Satyanarayanapuram Police Station.

Nagula Meera said that around `2.5 crore will be spent for the establishment of the police station and for equipping it with the latest facilities. It will have an AC room for the station house officer/circle inspector, individual cabins for SIs and a reception cabin, he said.
 

