TDP leader C M Ramesh’s WhatsApp account banned

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh’s WhatsApp account has been banned by the instant message service provider reportedly for violating the norms laid down by it. It is learnt that the MP was barred from having access to WhatsApp services over a week ago. When the MP contacted the WhatsApp Support Centre, the response he got was that his account was banned as the activity was in violation of its terms.​

The MP, who has alleged that his WhatsApp account was banned at the behest of the Centre, is mulling legal action against the service provider. Ramesh is the first high-profile politician whose WhatsApp account was banned for violating its norms.

Incidentally, just a few days ago, WhatsApp said political parties were not using the service in the manner that was intended and even went to the extent of threatening to block their accounts case of violations.“We have seen a number of (political) parties attempting to use WhatsApp in ways that was not intended and our firm message to them is using it in that way will result in bans,” said Carl Woog, head of communications, WhatsApp, during a recent media briefing in New Delhi.

WhatsApp, in the recent times, was facing severe criticism for aiding the spread of fake news. This trend was confined not just to India but across the globe. The service provider is said to have engaged with various political parties to ensure that they are aware of its terms of service. The lynching incidents in the country over cow slaughter was attributed to spread of fake messages on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.WhatsApp had come up with some measures such as labelling forwarded content and restricting the number of forward messages to five to check the misuse of instant message service.