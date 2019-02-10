Home Cities Vijayawada

CM writes to PM on undelivered promises for Andhra Pradesh

He said that people of the State were deeply resentful over the way the Centre played a havoc with the interests of the people.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Guntur on Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu late on Saturday shot off an open letter reminding him (PM) of the ‘injustice’ done to the State under his leadership.

Reminding the Prime Minister of his promise to extend Centre’s cooperation in building a better capital city for AP than Delhi and also to implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act in toto, Naidu remarked that Modi had just gone away after giving water and mud.

AP Reorganisation Act

