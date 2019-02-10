CM writes to PM on undelivered promises for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Guntur on Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu late on Saturday shot off an open letter reminding him (PM) of the ‘injustice’ done to the State under his leadership.

He said that people of the State were deeply resentful over the way the Centre wreaked havoc with the interests of the people.

Reminding the Prime Minister of his promise to extend Centre’s cooperation in building a better capital city for AP than Delhi and also to implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act in toto, Naidu remarked that Modi had just gone away after giving water and mud.