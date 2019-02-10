CPI sees red in PM’s State visit 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to AP without honouring the commitments made to the State. Speaking to medipersons in Vijayawada on Saturday prior to attending party’s State council meeting, Suravaram said after laying the foundation stone for Amaravati and gifting a pot of mud and water to the state, Modi forgot the promise of special category status.

Left and all other parties have been agitating for SCS and now taking a “U’ turn, Naidu too joined those agitations, albeit separately. “However, ignoring the public resentment, Narendra Modi is coming to the State for his poll pitch,” he said.