Home Cities Vijayawada

CPI sees red in PM’s State visit 

CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to AP without honouring the commitments made to the State. 

Published: 10th February 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

PM Modi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to AP without honouring the commitments made to the State. Speaking to medipersons in Vijayawada on Saturday prior to attending party’s State council meeting, Suravaram said after laying the foundation stone for Amaravati and gifting a pot of mud and water to the state,  Modi forgot the promise of special category status.

Left and all other parties have been agitating for SCS and now taking a “U’ turn, Naidu too joined those agitations, albeit separately. “However, ignoring the public resentment, Narendra Modi is coming to the State for his poll pitch,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi guntur visit CPI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp