Home Cities Vijayawada

Digital door numbers in division 24

Speaking on the occasion, Sarada Devi said that DDNs are developed using advanced technology and the existing door numbers will be replaced with new ones in a phased manner across the city. 

Published: 10th February 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Following directions from the Directorate of Municipal Administration, VMC additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi launched the digital door number (DDN) facility under Geographic Information System (GIS) survey in division number 24, Krishna Lanka, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarada Devi said that DDNs are developed using advanced technology and the existing door numbers will be replaced with new ones in a phased manner across the city. 
Disclosing its features, the official said that the newly-issued numbers will be encrypted with a QR code, which will help people navigate and reach houses using their geographical location.

The additional commissioner added that this facility was free of cost and people should lodge a complaint with the municipal authority if officials tried to charge them for it. She also sought the cooperation of residents for the GIS survey being carried out by the civic body for linking DDNs with municipal and commercial services.Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G Subba Rao, revenue inspectors and other officials were present at the launch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Geographic Information System digital door number

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp