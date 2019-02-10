Digital door numbers in division 24

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Following directions from the Directorate of Municipal Administration, VMC additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi launched the digital door number (DDN) facility under Geographic Information System (GIS) survey in division number 24, Krishna Lanka, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarada Devi said that DDNs are developed using advanced technology and the existing door numbers will be replaced with new ones in a phased manner across the city.

Disclosing its features, the official said that the newly-issued numbers will be encrypted with a QR code, which will help people navigate and reach houses using their geographical location.

The additional commissioner added that this facility was free of cost and people should lodge a complaint with the municipal authority if officials tried to charge them for it. She also sought the cooperation of residents for the GIS survey being carried out by the civic body for linking DDNs with municipal and commercial services.Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G Subba Rao, revenue inspectors and other officials were present at the launch.