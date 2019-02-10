Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Don’t resort to extreme steps for SCS’

Published: 10th February 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Expressing concern over an advocate, Anil Kumar Sagar from Kurnool district, attempting suicide for the cause of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain restraint and desist from taking such extreme steps.

He directed the Kurnool district collector to meet the victim and take steps to provide proper medical care to him. “Let us fight together to get all our rights by staging protests against the Centre,’’ the Chief Minister said.

