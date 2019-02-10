‘Don’t resort to extreme steps for SCS’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over an advocate, Anil Kumar Sagar from Kurnool district, attempting suicide for the cause of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain restraint and desist from taking such extreme steps.

He directed the Kurnool district collector to meet the victim and take steps to provide proper medical care to him. “Let us fight together to get all our rights by staging protests against the Centre,’’ the Chief Minister said.