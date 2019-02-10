Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagan meets Guv, seeks action for removing 59 lakh ‘bogus’ voters

 Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad and complained against irregularities in voters’ list in the State.

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with party leaders after meeting Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad and complained against irregularities in voters’ list in the State. Stating that there are 59.18 lakh bogus voters, he urged the Governor to take steps to remove them to ensure free and fair polls in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the government by conducting surveys to identify the sympathisers of Opposition parties is removing their names though they are eligible voters. “The government machinery is being misused for conducting fake surveys. In the name of Praja Sadhikara Survey, Real-Time Governance, Parishkara Vedika and periodical surveys are being conducted to zero in on the supporters of the Opposition parties. We have complained to the Governor that the ruling TDP is misusing police department,” he said. 

On the ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ by Naidu in Delhi on Monday for SCS, Jagan likened the deeksha to a murderer protesting against a murder. He held Naidu directly responsible for AP not getting the special category status. “It is an undeniable fact that Naidu himself on the floor of the Assembly had described SCS as a ‘waste’.

 At that time, he had questioned which states that was accorded SCS had developed. 
Criticising the Opposition, he sought to know if SCS was a ‘Sanjeevani’ and elaborated on his efforts in lobbying for the special package,” Jagan reminded. He also recalled at that time Naidu went to Delhi and felicitated Arun Jaitley to announce the Special Package. He said during his press conference on January 27, 2017, the CM had announced that more development took place due to the special package than SCS.

