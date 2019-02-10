Long wait ends, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staff to get salaries through State treasury

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Employees to get their salaries under GO 010 (payment through treasury) has been met with the State cabinet giving its nod to issue a GO in this regard with effect from April 1, 2019, said Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar.

Addressing a press conference at his chamber here on Saturday, Sreedhar said that the civic body spends around `130 crore per annum towards payment of salaries to its 3,400 permanent employees and retired employees. Over the years, it has become a burden for the cash-strapped VMC to procure funds to pay the salaries. With no option left, the civic body started spending the amount collected through taxes for payment of salaries, he said.

Ministerial Employees Union president D Eswar recalled that since 2011, the VMC has been facing severe financial crisis and employees had staged a massive protest demanding that the government provide salaries through GO 010.

Taking note of the protest, the Congress government had assured the civic body employees of issuing the GO but it failed to do so. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also, as part of his poll promise, assured the staff of implementing the GO soon after coming to power. However, the employees union made the mistake of mentioning the arrears along with the salary amount to be paid to employees while demanding implementation of the GO. The bloated figure was the reason behind the delay, he added.