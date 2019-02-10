Missing newborn traced in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newborn baby who allegedly went missing from a hospital in Machilipatnam recently was traced in Vijayawada on Saturday. The boy is undergoing treatment at government hospital and the doctors treating him said his condition was critical. According to Machilipatnman police, one Ch Kanaka Durga filed a complaint with them in which she said she gave birth to a boy at a private hospital. She accused Vani Kusuma, doctor of the hospital, of kidnapping her baby boy.

However, the hospital management said the woman had not given birth at all and that she underwent a surgery for removal of a cyst from her uterus. Meanwhile, the police found out that the infant was sold to one Lakshmi Narayana of Vijayawada after taking Vani Kusuma and a lab technician into custody.

During the investigation, the police earlier said they could not find any medical records suggesting that a cyst-removal surgery was conducted on the complainant. Her family also said that she gave birth to a baby boy on February 3 and had an extramarital affair with her sister’s husband.