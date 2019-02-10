Home Cities Vijayawada

Modi’s visit: Chandrababu Naidu calls it dark day, urges people to stage protests against ‘betrayal’  

During a teleconference with the party leaders on Saturday, he alleged that the Opposition YSRC was extending its cooperation to the BJP.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the TDP cadre to observe Sunday as a ‘protest day’. Describing the day as a ‘bad and dark day’, he observed that the PM was visiting the State to rub salt into the wound and wanted the TDP brigade to take out protest rallies and express their resentment in a peaceful manner by wearing yellow shirts and black badges and flying yellow and black balloons in the air.

During a teleconference with the party leaders on Saturday, he alleged that the Opposition YSRC was extending its cooperation to the BJP. “YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not uttering a single word on Modi’s betrayal to AP, proving his disloyalty to the Andhra people,” he said. 

Referring to the alleged interference of the Prime Minister’s Office in Rafale deal, he said it is a damage to the nation. After indulging in Rafale scam, Modi is resorting to mudslinging on the Opposition parties. “By landing on the soil of Andhra Pradesh, Modi, who is levelling  charges of corruption against Opposition parties and doing injustice to the State, would be desecrating the State.

Everyone should stage protests by wearing yellow shirts and black badges and flying yellow and black balloons in the air against the BJP’s betrayal. Our protests against the three Modis -- Narendra Modi, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chandrasekhar Rao – must be peaceful.

Gandhi’s struggle for freedom is the inspiration for us and Dharma poratam is our way to achieve our rights,’’ he said.Observing that Modi is coming to AP because of his Dharma Poratam is slated to be held in Delhi on Monday, Naidu said the TDP’s protest is for protecting the State’s rights.

All set for Naidu’s Delhi poratam  
Arrangements for the Dharma Poratam is going on in full swing at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi, where Naidu will organise Deeksha from 8 a.m to 8 p.m on Monday. After reaching Delhi on Sunday night, the Chief Minister will reach AP Bhavan and stay there at night.

The next morning, he will offer tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and will sit on deeksha at AP Bhavan after offering tributes at the statue of BR Ambedkar. On Feb 12, Naidu will call on President Ramnath Kovind and hand over a memorandum. AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash directed officials to provide lodging and transportation facilities to the people coming from AP.

