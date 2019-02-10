Mudragada wants clarity on Kapu quota 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham on Saturday, in an open letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sought clarification on the Bill that would be applicable to Kapus with regard to reservations in education and government jobs — the Bill passed in December 2017 or the one passed in January 2019? In the letter, Mudragada reminded Naidu that the latter came to power by promising to restore the reservations enjoyed by Kapus during the British era by following orders of former chief minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, within six months after coming to power.

Though the State Assembly passed the Kapu quota Bill by categorising them as BC-F, the Centre is yet to give nod for the same. Now, with the Centre announcing 10 per cent reservation for the weaker sections in the upper castes, Naidu brought in another Bill allocating half of the 10 per cent to Kapus.

“Naidu should clarify if the Kapus would be given funds from the BC sub-plan based on population, age relaxation, exemption in cut-off marks in competitive examinations and financial benefits,” he said. Mudragada sought to know what the Chief Minister would do if the BJP-led government at the Centre decides to accept the Bill passed in the Assembly in December 2017.

Which Bill will be applicable then — 2017 Bill or 2019 Bill? he demanded to know. At the same time, he also wanted Naidu to clarify as to who has given reservations to Kapus (2019) - TDP or BJP, as the latter is claiming that reservations were provided after amending the Constitution. “Though the population of Kapus in the State is over 18 per cent, the Chief Minister in the Assembly announced it to be only 12 per cent of the total population and 60 per cent of the upper castes.

There is a need for implementing the reservations announced to Kapus in the notification issued for the government jobs. They have already suffered most in the last four years by not getting reservation in education and government jobs,” he pointed out. The Kapu patriarch demanded to know whether Kapus, who account for a large percentage of the population in the State, will get 10 per cent reservation in future. He reiterated that his fight will not stop until Kapus get reservation.