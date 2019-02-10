Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu launches five projects in health sector

Chief Minister said his government was committed to protect the health of people and introduced revolutionary changes in medical and health sector as part of the Arogya Andhra Pradesh Mission. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched five projects online on Saturday. Naidu launched government medical colleges at Eluru and Vizianagaram, research and response centre at Palasa of Uddanam area and projects for upgradation of 31 hospitals, 6190 e-sub centres and access to free medicines.Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to protect the health of people and introduced revolutionary changes in medical and health sector as part of the Arogya Andhra Pradesh Mission. 

He said the reforms have resulted in annual medical bill of common man reducing to Rs 500 from Rs 5,500. 
All the 13 districts now have government medical colleges with the launch of similar colleges in Eluru and Vizianagaram districts, he said. The e-sub centre is to provide assured qualitative healthcare services by a medical officer through telemedicine at the sub-centres by leveraging technology.

The e-sub centres are equipped with facilities, including multipara monitors capable of conducting seven tests, drug vending machines, non-invasive hemoglobinometers to calculate haemoglobin, glucometers with test strips, laptops/tablets preloaded with telemedicine IT solution, internet connectivity for telemedicine facility and medical hub with doctors set up zone-wise and refurbishment of sub-centres wherever required. 

The annual estimated cost of the project is Rs 208 crore.As many as 31 hospitals are getting upgraded with an additional bed strength of 1,190 and an outlay of Rs 250.96 crore. The area hospital in Paderu is being upgraded into a 200-bedded district hospital to cater to the tribal population, the first of its kind, with Rs 31.77 crore. 

The Nandyal and Kurnool district hospitals’ bed strength too has been increased from 200 to 300. 
The new PHC sanctioned in Kotala village of Chittoor district is estimated to cost Rs 1.91 crore.
The Chief Minister also launched access to free medicines project. Free medicines can be accessed from any private chemist or pharmacy in the State. 

Doctors in all the government health facilities evaluate the case based on the diagnostic test done under NTR Vaidya Pariksha or in house diagnostic programme. Government reimburses the cost of the drugs as per the rates of drugs approved by Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

