Nista National to take up eduinfotainment venture

Published: 10th February 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With an objective to hone the English speaking and writing skills of school and colleges students in the State, a city-based startup, Nista National, will soon launch an ‘eduinfotainment’ venture.
The Chairman and Managing Director of the firm, Sundara Chaitanya Anagani, said the noted writer Chetan Bhagat along with State deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy agreed to inaugurate the venture on Monday. In a press meet here on Saturday, Sundara Chaitanya said that several students, especially those migrating to other countries, have been losing opportunities due to their limited language skills. “We plan to take advantage of the digital-learning concept.

We will conduct competitions at the school-level so that students can hone their skills. Then  competitions will be held at mandal-level, district-level, state-level and national-level. In the second phase, we plan to expand our services to colleges as well,” he explained.

