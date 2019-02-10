Home Cities Vijayawada

Overwhelming response to Vijayawada Dance Festival on Day 2

Published: 10th February 2019 08:19 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The second day of Vijayawada Dance Festival being organised by Kiranmayuri Kala Nilayam saw participation of a large number of audience as compared to its first day. Two of the eight Indian classical dance forms, Kuchipudi and Odissi, were performed on the day.

The programme began with a Vallabhacharya’s composition, ‘Madhurashtakam’, on Lord Krishna by 25-year-old Odissi performer Atrayee Dutta from Kolkata. She, who has been a disciple of late Guru Muralidhar Majhi and Guru Poushali Mukherjee and is currently honing her skills under Guru Suhag Nalini Das and Guru Sarat Das, concluded her performance with a piece called ‘Moksha’.  

This was followed by a Kuchipudi piece performed by Jaikishore Mosalikanti and his wife Padmavani from Chennai. The duo commenced their act with ‘Ananda Narthana Ganapathi’, one of the inspired visions of Lord Ganesha’s dance. It began with musical syllables denoting the expressions of the dance of the lord, where the poet addresses Ganesha as ‘Chidatkara’, ‘Mooladhara’ and ‘Omkara’ - Their next piece was ‘Ksheera Saagara Shayana’.

Their chemistry and synergy as a dancing duo is awe-inspiring. Jaikishore had the fortune of training under the legendry Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam, while Padmavani had her initial training under MSR Murty in Mumbai ( a disciple of Guru Vempati). They have together performed in USA and Russia and continue to do so even as teachers. 

Vijayawada Dance Festival

