Priyanka, Rahul to join SCS yatra in Feb-end 

VIJAYAWADA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will take part in the ‘Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Yatra’ in the State in the third week of February.APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy who attended the Congress war room meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, told media persons that the ‘yatra’ would commence from Anantapur district and in Srikakulam. “Rahul Gandhi will wrap up his tour of all the States by end of this month,” he said.

As regards the proposed Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the State, the Congress leader confirmed that it would be held in Vijayawada, but the date would be announced later. The candidates for both Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies would be finalised by month- end, he said. Lashing out at Narendra Modi’s Guntur meeting, Raghuveera Reddy demanded to know with what face he would visit the State.