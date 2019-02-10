Sunday showdown: Hoardings with ‘Modi No Entry’ slogans lined up ahead of PM visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The knives are out. The ruling TDP’s battle against the BJP’s alleged injustice to the State is being taken right into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s camp at Guntur, where he will address a public meeting on Sunday, his first visit to the State since Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu snapped his ties with the saffron party. Left parties and the Congress will join the TDP’s ‘Go Back Modi’ protests across the State. The TDP, which described Sunday as a black day, gave a call to people to raise their voice against the ‘injustice’ meted out to Andhra Pradesh, while the BJP said that Modi will expose Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘false’ claims of ‘injustice’.

Modi will address BJP workers at Yetukuru bypass road on the outskirts of Guntur on Sunday and the State party leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make the meeting ‘Praja Chaitanya Sabha’ a grand success. With the ruling TDP and other parties giving a call for protests, though in a peaceful manner by wearing black badges and releasing black balloons into the air, police have made elaborate security arrangements to keep troublemakers at bay.

The Special Protection Group has already taken control of the Prime Minister’s meeting venue and the surrounding areas. According to the schedule, Modi will reach Gannavaram airport by 10.40 am and proceed to the meeting by a helicopter at 11.05 am.

The PM will be received by Governor ESL Narasimhan at the airport and the State ministers will also be present. Through remote control, Modi will lay foundation stone for BPCL’s Coastal Terminal at Krishnapuram and dedicate ONGC’s Vasistha development project to the nation.

Hoardings with ‘Modi go back’ slogans lined up on V’wada roads

Chandrababu Naidu, who has been alleging Centre’s indifference to State’s demand for Special Category Status and fulfilling assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act, gave a call to his party men to stage protests. “A person who has betrayed AP is going to step his feet on the soil of the State. Such person’s footsteps are a desecration to AP. Everyone should protest wearing yellow shirts and black badges and release yellow and black balloons,’’ Naidu, in a teleconference with his leaders, said but added that the protests should be peaceful.

By Saturday morning, the roads leading to Gannavaram airport and in some parts of Vijayawada city,were lined up hoardings with slogans ‘Modi Go Back’. They also question ‘how can the PM visit the State after ‘betraying’ its people? ’Police, however, removed the hoardings after some time. Similar hoardings sprang up in Guntur town by night under the banner of ‘Donkarodu Youth’.

Condemning the hoardings as highly objectionable, State BJP leaders approached Director General of Police R P Thakur and lodged a complaint seeking action against those who erected them and also against the officials who gave permission to them. “The (content of) hoardings may cause annoyance to public and BJP cadre in particular and may incite violence, which will cause law and problem in the city and in the State,’’ the BJP leaders contended.

They alleged that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy by vested political parties to cause disharmony and ill-will between groups. “It is nothing but a criminal intimidation and mischief. It is an intentional insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace,’’ the complaint said.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which wants to strengthen its position in the State after its poor performance in neighbouring Telangana, is hoping that Modi’s visit would instill confidence among the rank and file of the party. The party leaders are expecting some announcements by Modi towards fulfilment of AP Reorganisation Act assurances during his speech. BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that they are expecting above one lakh people to turn up for the meeting. “The PM will explain the contribution of the BJP and funds sanctioned to AP by the Centre during the past four and half years,’’ he said.