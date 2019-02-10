Three-day Mary Matha festival takes off to a colourful start at Gunadala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three-day annual Mary Matha festival was off to a great start at Gunadala hill shrine in Vijayawada on Saturday. Bishop of Vijayawada Diocese, Rev T Joseph Raja Rao, lit the lamp to mark the beginning of prayers on first day, which was followed by holy mass at the sprawling campus of Bishop Grassi High School.

Amidst singing of carols by various choirs, the Bishop offered prayers for the wellbeing of the nation and the State. For the last nine decades, devotees from various parts of the State have been thronging the hill shrine on this occasion to offer special prayers to Mother Mary, he said. People of different faiths worship the Holy Mother, who is always kind to them and bridges the gap between them and the Lord, he added.

The Mother is known for curing people of their ailments and is also called the Mother of Health, the Bishop said. Later in the evening, the devotees, under the supervision of shrine Rector Y William Jayaraju, took out a procession of the presiding deity through the thoroughfares of Gunadala. Cultural programmes depicting the birth of Jesus Christ were also performed on stage as part of the event.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC operated buses from the railway station and bus depot to Gunadala, facilitating a hassle-free movement of devotees to the shrine. Trains stopped at the Gunadala and Ramavarappadu railway stations for the convenience of the passengers.