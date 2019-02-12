Home Cities Vijayawada

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora takes stock of AP poll preparedness, meets party leaders

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday to review the preparedness in the State for the ensuing elections.

Published: 12th February 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday to review the preparedness in the State for the ensuing elections. Apart from receiving representations from various political parties, the CEC also organised a meeting with district collectors, SPs and higher officials over the steps need to be taken for the successful conduct of the polls.

Leaders from BJP, Congress, TDP, YSRC and Left parties called on the CEC in a hotel and raised various issues and gave suggestions for the smooth conduct of polls. Speaking to reporters after the meeting the CEC, former minister and YSRC leader K Parthasarathy said he complained to the CEC  that the TDP was misusing government machinery for winning elections. ​

He also complained about the alleged enrolment of 39 lakh fake voters, removing the names of those opposing the TDP from the voters’ list by pressurising booth level officers, transfer of officials ahead of the election and promoting non-cadre officers as SPs against the norms. The YSRC leader urged the CEC to review the transfers taken place during the past three months and verify the voters’ list.

TDP leader Pattabhiram appealed to the CEC to reinstate ballot paper system as people have many doubts over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). If the poll panel is going ahead with the EVMs, at least 10 per cent VVPATs should be counted to ensure free and fair elections, he demanded. Alleging that the YSRC leaders were threatening the officers and hurting the morale of employees, the TDP leader complained the CEC to restrict the YSRC leaders from creating false propaganda against the government.

BJP legal cell convenor Rangaraju said that he raised the issue of Chief Minister’s threat to obstruct the BJP leaders from moving in the State. He also complained that police did not file cases even though they complained about the attacks on the houses of BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and Somu Veerraju. There was no response despite complaining to the DGP several times, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Arora Andhra Pradesh elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp