Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora takes stock of AP poll preparedness, meets party leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday to review the preparedness in the State for the ensuing elections. Apart from receiving representations from various political parties, the CEC also organised a meeting with district collectors, SPs and higher officials over the steps need to be taken for the successful conduct of the polls.

Leaders from BJP, Congress, TDP, YSRC and Left parties called on the CEC in a hotel and raised various issues and gave suggestions for the smooth conduct of polls. Speaking to reporters after the meeting the CEC, former minister and YSRC leader K Parthasarathy said he complained to the CEC that the TDP was misusing government machinery for winning elections. ​

He also complained about the alleged enrolment of 39 lakh fake voters, removing the names of those opposing the TDP from the voters’ list by pressurising booth level officers, transfer of officials ahead of the election and promoting non-cadre officers as SPs against the norms. The YSRC leader urged the CEC to review the transfers taken place during the past three months and verify the voters’ list.

TDP leader Pattabhiram appealed to the CEC to reinstate ballot paper system as people have many doubts over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). If the poll panel is going ahead with the EVMs, at least 10 per cent VVPATs should be counted to ensure free and fair elections, he demanded. Alleging that the YSRC leaders were threatening the officers and hurting the morale of employees, the TDP leader complained the CEC to restrict the YSRC leaders from creating false propaganda against the government.

BJP legal cell convenor Rangaraju said that he raised the issue of Chief Minister’s threat to obstruct the BJP leaders from moving in the State. He also complained that police did not file cases even though they complained about the attacks on the houses of BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and Somu Veerraju. There was no response despite complaining to the DGP several times, he said.