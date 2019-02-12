Home Cities Vijayawada

Chetan Bhagat launches Vijayawada-based start-up Nista National

 Chetan Bhagat launches Vijayawada-based start-up Nista National

Students from various schools and colleges thronged the NAC Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Monday for the launch of Nista National, a city-based start-up company.

Writer Chetan Bhagat with students during the launch of Nista National | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Students from various schools and colleges thronged the NAC Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Monday for the launch of Nista National, a city-based start-up company.Chetan Bhagat, who launched the initiative, said, “Nista National is one of the best initiatives I have seen in the field of education. The concept is perfect for the upcoming generations.

It is a platform the youth should make optimum use of.” He began his interactive session by asking the students about their definition of ‘success’. He said that failure, passion, efforts, distractions, pain, status and perseverance, all these account to success. While giving tips to students, he told them his definition of success too. 

“When a person pushes himself and succeeds in achieving something as a result, he becomes successful.” Then, Nista National Chairman and Managing Director A Sundara Chaitanya said, “The aim of Nista National is to bring out the creativity of students and youth.

The start-up will also enable them to bring to the fore the digital services that are available to the public.” He added that in the process of building this start-up, he realised that students here were extremely capable but lacked command over English.

