CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for India’s biggest district cooling system in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is going to lay the foundation stone of India’s biggest district cooling system in Amaravati on February 13, said Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner Ch Sreedhar.He was speaking at a day-long training programme on ‘Green Building Ratings, Advanced Building Systems and Best Practices’, organised by APCRDA in association with AP Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) here on Monday.

First of its kind in the country, the district cooling system will help save 40 per cent of the energy currently being used. All government, residential and commercial buildings in Amaravati will be supplied chilled water through this system’s pipelines.

The APCRDA plans to make all buildings in the new capital green-rated. In this regard, the corporation will enter into an MoU with a Zurich-based organization for construction of energy efficient residential buildings which have below 2,000 W of energy consumption. Sreedhar added that the APCRDA will, on its own, generate 1/3rd of its total energy requirement, 100 per cent of the energy required for street light management and pumping stations, and 30 per cent of the renewable energy requirement out of its total power requirement. Every building in Amaravati should have a Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) or Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) rating. All the iconic buildings being built there will be 5-star, Sreedhar said.

The APCRDA commissioner also commented on the misconception that green buildings are costlier than conventional buildings. “Cost of the green buildings are higher but the building owners can recover it in just two to three years through saving energy,” he said. The State government is promoting green buildings and has issued a GO 119 to implement Energy Conservation Building Code in the State.

Advisor for AP Power sector, K Ranganatham said that AP is the only state which has achieved 100 per cent LED street lighting in rural and urban areas and is expected to save around 400 MU energy.

He also said that green buildings have a number of benefits such as cost saving on utility bills, lower construction cost, higher property value and job creation. He also said that green buildings use 20-30 per cent less water and 30-40 per cent less energy, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and provides a healthier space for its occupants, as compared to conventional buildings.

Training session

Meanwhile, TERI officials conducted a training session for architect and builders on the green building rating system. Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority official A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, CEO and Managing Director APSEEDCO Sonia Rani and representatives from building associations and architects participated in the workshop