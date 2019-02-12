Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for India’s biggest district cooling system in Amaravati

First of its kind in the country, the district cooling system will help save 40 per cent of the energy currently being used.

Published: 12th February 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is going to lay the foundation stone of India’s biggest district cooling system in Amaravati on February 13, said Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner Ch Sreedhar.He was speaking at a day-long training programme on ‘Green Building Ratings, Advanced Building Systems and Best Practices’, organised by APCRDA in association with AP Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) here on Monday.

First of its kind in the country, the district cooling system will help save 40 per cent of the energy currently being used. All government, residential and commercial buildings in Amaravati will be supplied chilled water through this system’s pipelines. 

The APCRDA plans to make all buildings in the new capital green-rated. In this regard, the corporation will enter into an MoU with a Zurich-based organization for construction of energy efficient residential buildings which have below 2,000 W of energy consumption. Sreedhar added that the APCRDA will, on its own, generate 1/3rd of its total energy requirement, 100 per cent of the energy required for street light management and pumping stations, and 30 per cent of the renewable energy requirement out of its total power requirement. Every building in Amaravati should have a Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) or Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) rating. All the iconic buildings being built there will be 5-star, Sreedhar said.

The APCRDA commissioner also commented on the misconception that green buildings are costlier than conventional buildings. “Cost of the green buildings are higher but the building owners can recover it in just two to three years through saving energy,” he said. The State government is promoting green buildings and has issued a GO 119 to implement Energy Conservation Building Code in the State.

Advisor for AP Power sector, K Ranganatham said that AP is the only state which has achieved 100 per cent LED street lighting in rural and urban areas and is expected to save around 400 MU energy.
He also said that green buildings have a number of benefits such as cost saving on utility bills, lower construction cost, higher property value and job creation. He also said that green buildings use 20-30 per cent less water and 30-40 per cent less energy, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and provides a healthier space for its occupants, as compared to conventional buildings. 

Training session
Meanwhile, TERI officials conducted a training session for architect and builders on the green building rating system. Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority official A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, CEO and Managing Director APSEEDCO Sonia Rani and representatives from building associations and architects participated in the workshop

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati district cooling system

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr Adi Reddy
    Thats the vision of Mr Chandrababu Naidu the CEO of AP. Such leaders should be supported and elected for the well being of it's citizens and the future of the state. May god and the people of AP be with him.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp