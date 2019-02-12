KLU’s eighth annual convocation tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eighth Annual Convocation of KL Deemed To Be University will be held at its campus, Vaddeswaram, on February 13. A brochure in this regard was unveiled by Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) University Vice-Chancellor LSS Reddy at an event here on Monday.

Briefing mediapersons, Reddy said more than 2,600 students from various disciplines, who completed their terms in the academic year 2017-18, will receive their degrees during the convocation. Infosys Founder Chairperson Narayana Murthy will participate as the chief guest and Rythu Bandhu Foundation Chairperson Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao will preside as the guest of honour.

KLEF will confer 34 PhD, 148 MBA, 149 MTech, 11 law, 2,100 B Tech, 21 BSc, 14 BCA, 131 BBA, 29 BHM degrees, he added.During the convocation, 30 gold medals, 29 silver medals and cash awards will also be presented to those who secured first and second ranks, Prof and Registrar RRL Kanthamaid.

He called upon all the candidates, who have applied to receive Original Degree (OD) in person in the eighth annual convocation, to be present in the convocation hall by 12.30 pm on Wednesday after completing the registration.