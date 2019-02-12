Home Cities Vijayawada

Two sub-inspectors file false case against YSRC leader, suspended

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvasrestha Tripathi on Monday suspended two Sub-inspectors (SI) for filing a false case against a YSRC leader.

Published: 12th February 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 11:48 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvasrestha Tripathi on Monday suspended two Sub-inspectors (SI) for filing a false case against a YSRC leader. The two SIs, Md Ashfaq (works at Reddy Gudem police station) and V Srinivas Rao (works at Mylavaram police station) filed a case on February 6 under Sections 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 171 (E) r/w 190 (punishment for bribery) of IPC against one YSRC leader, Maganti Venkata Ramarao alias Abbayi, for bribing them.

Following a counter-complaint lodged by Vasantha Krishna Prasad (MLA candidate for Mylavaram assembly constituency), the SP initiated an inquiry against the accused and sent them to Vacancy Reserve. Prasad said the SIs purportedly filed false cases acting on Water Resources minister’s orders.

Comments

