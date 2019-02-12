Srikakulam man kills self in Delhi demanding SCS for AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A differently-abled man from Srikakulam, who went to the national capital to participate in the AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Dharma Porata Deeksha demanding Special Category Status to AP, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison outside Andhra Bhawan in Delhi. CM Naidu announced an ex gratia of `20 lakh to his family.

A man who was found dead outside the

Andhra Bhawan before Andhra CM Naidu started

his day-long fast in New Delhi on Monday | Express

The deceased, Davala Arjun Rao, was a resident of Kinthali village in Ponduru mandal of Srikakulam.

Both his legs were paralysed in a road accident over a decade back. Arjun Rao, however, took active part in the SCS agitations in his village, friends and relatives of the deceased said.

According to information reaching here, Arjun Rao reached Delhi in one of the special train arranged by the State government to transport the supporters of SCS agitation to Delhi. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Arjun Rao ended his life by consuming poison.

Around 7 am, police were informed by Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) about the unidentified body on a wheelchair near the pavement of Jaswanth Singh Road near AP Bhavan. Police found a small bottle, a `20 note and a suicide note written in Telugu from the person. In the two-page note, Rao reportedly cited financial crisis as one the reason for taking the extreme step, Delhi police said. The body will go for post-mortem after family reaches Delhi.Meanwhile, Naidu said that the incident shows the aspirations of the people towards SCS and appealed to not to lose heart but fight for the cause.